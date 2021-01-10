5 years ago — 2016

Pete Adler, 80, steps down from the Pepin County Board on which he served for 28 years, the last decade as chairman.

10 years ago — 2011

Fire damages The Club Twilight in Hatfield in Jackson County; the building is known to locals as the “Thunderbird Roller Rink.”

20 years ago — 2001

A second public access channel focusing on government meetings will debut for cable subscribers in Eau Claire, Altoona, Hallie and Elk Mound.

35 years ago — 1986

Secretary of State George Shultz says the U.S. may have to use force against Libya, which it says sponsors terrorism.