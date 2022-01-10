5 years ago — 2017

Demolition of The Plaza Hotel & Suites, 1202 W. Clairemont Ave., will begin the following week to make way for a new hospital and cancer center.

10 years ago — 2012

Gov. Scott Walker visits Phillips Plastics in Eau Claire to tout what he dubbed the “Wisconsin Working” plan.

20 years ago — 2002

A proposed bill to legalize concealed weapons in Wisconsin is backed by state Sen. Dave Zien, R-Eau Claire.

35 years ago — 1987

The former student center at UW-Stout has been remodeled and will be called the Communications Technologies Building.