5 years ago — 2017
Demolition of The Plaza Hotel & Suites, 1202 W. Clairemont Ave., will begin the following week to make way for a new hospital and cancer center.
10 years ago — 2012
Gov. Scott Walker visits Phillips Plastics in Eau Claire to tout what he dubbed the “Wisconsin Working” plan.
20 years ago — 2002
A proposed bill to legalize concealed weapons in Wisconsin is backed by state Sen. Dave Zien, R-Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1987
The former student center at UW-Stout has been remodeled and will be called the Communications Technologies Building.
