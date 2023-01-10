5 years ago — 2018
It’s reported that Eau Claire issued building permits corresponding to about $295 million in institutional, business and housing construction the previous year, a record for the city.
10 years ago — 2013
Oscar nominees include “Lincoln,” “Life of Pi” and “Argo” for best picture.
15 years ago — 2008
A global hops shortage is forcing Northwoods Brewpub and Grill in Eau Claire and other brewers to raise beer prices.
25 years ago — 1998
Drive-by shooters hit a house and a car on Runway Avenue in Eau Claire.
