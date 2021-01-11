5 years ago — 2016
The Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club discusses plans to raise $100,000 in an effort to double McDonough Park’s capacity for the sport.
10 years ago — 2011
Authorities identify a Milwaukee woman they believe is responsible for helping two inmates and nearly another escape from Stanley Correctional Institution a year earlier using forged release documents.
20 years ago — 2001
President Bill Clinton says the United States has new information about a Navy fighter pilot shot down over Iraq during the 1991 Persian Gulf War that indicates he survived the crash.
35 years ago — 1986
Italy joins the United States in banning arms exports to Libya.