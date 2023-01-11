5 years ago — 2018
Amy Huo, executive chef at The Informalist, and Luke Zahm, co-owner of the Driftless Cafe in Viroqua, partner as cooks for a fundraiser dinner supporting The Community Table.
10 years ago — 2013
Andrea Ostenso of Ladysmith is Gatorade’s Wisconsin girls cross country runner of the year.
15 years ago — 2008
With a school-age poverty rate of 34.7%, Augusta ranks second highest among the state’s 426 districts in 2005.
25 years ago — 1998
The Independence school district gets a new logo with an eagle’s head.
