5 years ago — 2016
Gov. Scott Walker visits UW-Eau Claire to discuss new college affordability initiatives.
10 years ago — 2011
U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who five days earlier was shot point-blank in the head, opens her eyes for the first time shortly after being visited in an Arizona hospital by President Barack Obama.
20 years ago — 2001
Eau Claire fire Chief Ron Brown plans to retire at the end of March.
35 years ago — 1986
The U.S. Supreme Court agrees to accept a case that will decide if states can require employers to give special benefits to pregnant workers.