5 years ago — 2017

Green Bay Packers legend Jerry Kramer discusses an upcoming appearance at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts in Menomonie.

10 years ago — 2012

UW-Madison and the WIAA discuss Kohl Center scheduling issues for prep state tournaments.

20 years ago — 2002

Al-Qaida and Taliban prisoners spend their first full day at Camp X-Ray in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

35 years ago — 1987

State Rep. Richard Shoemaker, D-Menomonie, vows to fight efforts to amend a proposal to allow a state lottery in Wisconsin.