5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire author Bernie Anderson, 75, discusses his new book, “The Magic That Was Stonebridge: Reflections From an Era of Teacher Empowerment.”
10 years ago — 2011
Gov. Scott Walker stresses job creation during a tour of Silver Spring Foods in Eau Claire — his first visit to the Chippewa Valley since taking office Jan. 3.
20 years ago — 2001
Gov. Tommy Thompson says the fact he has received contributions from tobacco company Philip Morris won’t harm his changes of leading the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
35 years ago — 1986
State employees may avoid layoffs if they agree to smaller pay raises later in the year, says state Senate Majority Leader Tim Cullen, D-Janesville.