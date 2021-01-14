5 years ago — 2016
A city group in Eau Claire is formed — the Neighborhood Revitalization Task Force — to suggest city initiatives that would benefit older housing areas.
10 years ago — 2011
Sisters Bobbi Brantner and Amanda Brummond, both of Eau Claire, give birth to three babies in three hours on Christmas Eve at Luther Hospital; Brantner delivered identical twin daughters, and Brummond gave birth to a son.
20 years ago — 2001
An autopsy reveals that Angelina Wall, a 22-year-old Eau Claire woman found dead near Fall Creek, was strangled.
35 years ago — 1986
Harry Harder will take over as chairman of UW-Eau Claire’s English department in August.