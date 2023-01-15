5 years ago — 2018
Mahlon Peterson of Eau Claire, who served as the Eau Claire County UW-Extension agricultural agent from 1987 to 2013, dies at the age of 71.
10 years ago — 2013
Charges mount against David Van de Loo, 60, an Eau Claire doctor accused of sexually assaulting more than a dozen male patients.
15 years ago — 2008
The New York Giants upset Dallas, moving the NFC championship game to Lambeau Field, which will be worth an estimated $4 million in spending to the Green Bay area.
25 years ago — 1998
A large crowd speaks out on adopting zoning ordinances in the town of Union.
