5 years ago — 2017

Todd Gunderson of Chippewa Falls and his daughter, Olivia, discuss plans to attend the Women’s March on Washington, which is expected to draw a crowd of about 200,000.

10 years ago — 2012

Aquinas Catholic Schools in La Crosse unveils the largest single donation in the system’s history, a $7.5 million gift from the estate of James L. Kiffe.

20 years ago — 2002

U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell visits Kabul, Afghanistan, to hold talks with the interim Afghan government; he also will visit India in an attempt to ease India-Pakistani tensions.

35 years ago — 1987

Jackson County may win a bid for a new 450-bed state prison.