5 years ago — 2016
Jasper Arneberg, a 2012 Chippewa Falls High School graduate and senior at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., discusses being a member of the award-winning Wings of Blue skydiving team at the academy.
10 years ago — 2011
Eau Claire North sophomore Dominic Berlin wins the 14-15 boys category and Cameron eighth-grader Chloe Wanink takes first in the girls 12-13 division of the National Football League’s Pass, Punt & Kick event in Atlanta.
20 years ago — 2001
An outdated neon sign is the most likely cause of a fire that burned down The Camaraderie, a historic Water Street restaurant.
35 years ago — 1986
A former Eau Claire County employee wins $225,000 from the county in an out-of-court settlement; she claimed county officials retaliated against her after she informed investigators about Medicaid fraud.