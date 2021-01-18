5 years ago — 2016
The Chippewa Falls school board rejects a plan to move forward on a $167 million referendum in a 6-1 vote.
10 years ago — 2011
The Chippewa Falls City Council OKs a permit for a video game arcade in the former Gutknecht’s Market building.
20 years ago — 2001
Gov. Tommy Thompson defends President-elect George W. Bush‘s prescription drug plan for senior citizens during Senate confirmation hearings.
35 years ago — 1986
Douglas Fraser, former president of the United Auto Workers union, will speak as part of The Forum series at UW-Eau Claire.