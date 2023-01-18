5 years ago — 2018
Current and former Minnesota Twins, including Dan Gladden and Tony Oliva, visit Leinenkugel Brewing Co. in Chippewa Falls as part of a winter caravan tour.
10 years ago — 2013
A federal appeals court upholds Gov. Scott Walker‘s law stripping most public workers of nearly all their ability to collectively bargain.
15 years ago — 2008
A $4 million expansion of Chippewa Valley Regional Airport will add 42 feet to the front of the building.
25 years ago — 1998
Wisconsin’s prison population had the nation’s third-largest percentage increase in 1997.
