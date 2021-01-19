5 years ago — 2016
Carl Higgins, who established Eau Claire’s first travel agency, dies in Chippewa Falls at the age of 93.
10 years ago — 2011
Chippewa Valley Veterans Treatment Court, Eau Claire County’s fourth treatment court for adults, will launch soon.
20 years ago — 2001
President Bill Clinton acknowledges he lied under oath about Monica Lewinsky and surrenders his law license in a deal with prosecutors who have investigated him for six years.
35 years ago — 1986
Veterans of civil rights struggles in the U.S. and South Africa join to remember the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as the nation observes the first federal holiday in his honor.