5 years ago — 2017

Bloomer Ford officials announce plans to move the dealership to a new location in the southeast corner of Chippewa Falls; the company name will be changed to Toycen Ford.

10 years ago — 2012

UW-Eau Claire graduate Tod Pritchard of Wisconsin Emergency Management is honored at the White House.

20 years ago — 2002

A proposal to act on the recommendations of a Community Task Force on Racial Justice goes to the Eau Claire City Council.

35 years ago — 1987

CableVision, Eau Claire’s cable TV provider, will drop the Playboy Channel.