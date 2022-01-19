Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2017
Bloomer Ford officials announce plans to move the dealership to a new location in the southeast corner of Chippewa Falls; the company name will be changed to Toycen Ford.
10 years ago — 2012
UW-Eau Claire graduate Tod Pritchard of Wisconsin Emergency Management is honored at the White House.
20 years ago — 2002
A proposal to act on the recommendations of a Community Task Force on Racial Justice goes to the Eau Claire City Council.
35 years ago — 1987
CableVision, Eau Claire’s cable TV provider, will drop the Playboy Channel.
