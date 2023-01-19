5 years ago — 2018
Retiring Judge William Gabler discusses a judge shortage in Eau Claire County during a meeting of Eau Claire area business and community leaders.
10 years ago — 2013
Residential construction in 2012 reaches a longtime high in the City of Eau Claire, which issued building permits for 229 new units.
15 years ago — 2008
The Packers’ success sparks renewed interest in Eau Claire musician Tom Sumner‘s 2004 CD titled “The Cheesehead Special,” which includes the single, “We Love Brett Favre.”
25 years ago — 1998
A Waukesha doctor’s wife “moons” abortion protesters outside her home.
