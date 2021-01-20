5 years ago — 2016
Lazy Monk Brewing, 97 W. Madison St., will hold a two-day grand opening at its new location.
10 years ago — 2011
Ray Helgerson, 82, of Chippewa Falls drops off a $1,000 check at Halmstad School to help provide lunches for the 28 students in the school whose parents struggle to pay for their meals.
20 years ago — 2001
George W. Bush takes the oath of office to become the nation’s 43rd president.
35 years ago — 1986
U.S. Secretary of Education William J. Bennett says Soviet officials should allow Americans, including him, to teach in the Soviet Union.