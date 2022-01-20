5 years ago — 2017

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts.

10 years ago — 2012

Singer Etta James dies in California at the age of 73 of complications from leukemia.

20 years ago — 2002

The Green Bay Packers are eliminated from the NFL playoffs with a 45-17 loss to the St. Louis Rams.

35 years ago — 1987

Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson appoints Eau Claire County Supervisors Mark Bugher and John Torgerson to positions in the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.