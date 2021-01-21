5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen sentences former county Treasurer Larry Lokken to 9½ years in prison for embezzlement followed by 11 years of extended supervision.
10 years ago — 2011
In a presentation to local leaders, Eau Claire City Council President Kerry Kincaid uses a cardboard skeleton to illustrate the city budget and efforts to operate efficiently.
20 years ago — 2001
President George W. Bush calls on members of his new administration to uphold high ethical standards.
35 years ago — 1986
The Eau Claire County Board scraps a proposal to hold an advisory referendum on building an arena in Eau Claire, citing a lack of public support.