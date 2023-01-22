5 years ago — 2018
Menomonie school board President Jay Fahl steps down from the post, stating in his resignation letter “there are things in my personal life that need my attention and focus.”
10 years ago — 2013
Arizona-based Sand Capital XIV and the City of Eau Claire compromise on a tax dispute over the value of the Waterford Condominiums near the Eau Claire River.
15 years ago — 2008
A winter storm causes a 25-vehicle crash that injures three people and closes eastbound Interstate 94 in Jackson County.
25 years ago — 1998
Authorities in Menomonie intercept a package of heroin worth about $13,500.
