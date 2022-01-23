Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2017
After about 24 years as Dunn County clerk of courts, Clara Minor will step down from the position effective April 7.
10 years ago — 2012
The contract of Darrell Kluck, assistant principal and athletics supervisor at North High School, is not renewed.
20 years ago — 2002
Under a proposed state budget, the town of Washington would lose all of the $216,183 in shared revenue it was supposed to receive.
35 years ago — 1987
The Dow Jones industrial average hits a record high of 2,209, then loses 100 points within an hour.
