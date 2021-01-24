5 years ago — 2016
Greg Andrews is retiring after more than three decades as the agriculture agent for UW-Extension in Pierce County.
10 years ago — 2011
A proposed arts-based charter school will not open the following school year in Eau Claire as its backers had hoped.
20 years ago — 2001
The U.S. Senate confirms Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
35 years ago — 1986
After an 8½-year journey, the Voyager 2 spacecraft sweeps close to the planet Uranus.