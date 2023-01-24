5 years ago — 2018
Ben Loomis of Eau Claire is selected as a member of the Nordic combined team that will represent the U.S. in next month’s Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
10 years ago — 2013
Survey volunteers count 140 golden eagles in bluffs across western Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa and northern Illinois.
15 years ago — 2008
Most taxpayers can expect a $600 to $1,200 rebate from the federal government under a deal announced by congressional leaders and President George W. Bush.
25 years ago — 1998
Iraqi newspapers say President Bill Clinton may attack Iraq to divert attention from his sex scandal.
