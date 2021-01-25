5 years ago — 2016

Former Eau Claire Memorial goalkeeper Patrick McLain signs with the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer.

10 years ago — 2011

After more than two decades as a working actress, 1985 Eau Claire Regis graduate Colleen McConnell debuts on network television on the CBS program “Criminal Minds.”

20 years ago — 2001

Al McGuire, former Marquette University men’s basketball coach who led the program to the 1977 NCAA championship, dies at age 72.

35 years ago — 1986

River Hills Investments, the parent company of Ayres Associates, offers to donate 285 acres in Altoona to the Wisconsin National Guard.