5 years ago — 2017

Television star Mary Tyler Moore, winner of seven Emmy awards, dies at the age of 80.

10 years ago — 2012

The WIAA Board of Control, acting on a recommendation from its football coaches advisory committee, votes unanimously to return to a nine-game regular season for high school football teams.

20 years ago — 2002

A former Enron executive, who reportedly complained about the company’s questionable accounting practices and resigned, is found dead in an apparent suicide.

35 years ago — 1987

President Ronald Reagan answers questions from a three-member panel he appointed to investigate the Iran-Contra affair.