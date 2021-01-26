5 years ago — 2016
Chippewa Falls High School boys basketball coach Tim Thompson resigns and is replaced by former Chi-Hi standout Dustin Kalien on an interim basis.
10 years ago — 2011
Rice Lake native Steve Beguhn, 27, qualifies in Milwaukee to audition in Hollywood on the TV show “American Idol.”
20 years ago — 2001
Arthur (“Stir”) and Chet Wagner have sold Wagner’s West Bowling Center, 1616 N. Clairemont Ave., to a Medford couple, who change its name to Bowl-Winkles.
35 years ago — 1986
Chicagoans celebrate the Bears’ 46-10 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.