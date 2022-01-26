Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2017
Steve Gibbs takes the oath of office from Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley to become the new judge for Chippewa County Court Branch 1.
10 years ago — 2012
Congressman Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, says Medicare reform is crucial to avoiding financial collapse in the U.S. during a visit to Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2002
Two Eau Claire companies, BTIO Educational Products and Documation, are nominated for Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year awards.
35 years ago — 1987
Jim Lind, football coach at the University of Minnesota-Morris, signs a contract to coach football at UW-Eau Claire.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.