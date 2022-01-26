5 years ago — 2017

Steve Gibbs takes the oath of office from Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley to become the new judge for Chippewa County Court Branch 1.

10 years ago — 2012

Congressman Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, says Medicare reform is crucial to avoiding financial collapse in the U.S. during a visit to Eau Claire.

20 years ago — 2002

Two Eau Claire companies, BTIO Educational Products and Documation, are nominated for Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year awards.

35 years ago — 1987

Jim Lind, football coach at the University of Minnesota-Morris, signs a contract to coach football at UW-Eau Claire.