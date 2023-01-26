5 years ago — 2018
Gov. Scott Walker discusses a proposed $100 child tax credit — for each child under 18 living with their parents — during an appearance at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2013
Eau Claire native Simon Adler discusses a 25-day trip he spent touring Venezuela.
15 years ago — 2008
The president of the Eau Claire City-County Tavern League says a proposed statewide workplace smoking ban is a rights issue that the state should not be regulating.
25 years ago — 1998
First lady Hillary Clinton blames the sex scandal surrounding her husband on a “vast right-wing conspiracy.”
