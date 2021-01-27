5 years ago — 2016
The WIAA Board of Control approves a state tournament series for eight-player football beginning in 2018.
10 years ago — 2011
A Dunn County jury finds Shane A. Hawkins, 31, of Chippewa Falls guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Jason Grau.
20 years ago — 2001
Former state Rep. Joe Looby, D-Eau Claire, dies at the age of 83.
35 years ago — 1986
The space shuttle Challenger explodes in a giant fireball shortly after liftoff from Kennedy Space Center, killing all seven crew members.