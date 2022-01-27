5 years ago — 2017

Four finalists are chosen in Altoona’s search for its first full-time fire chief — Jay Bohan, David Daken, Chad Peterson and Mark Schwartz.

10 years ago — 2012

Kenny Chesney earns nine Academy of Country Music Awards nominations, including the top honor of entertainer of the year.

20 years ago — 2002

Gov. Scott McCallum is scheduled to have breakfast during the week with participants in the Chippewa Valley Rally in Madison.

35 years ago — 1987

In his first State of the State speech, Gov. Tommy Thompson calls for a 3½ percent cut in state income tax rates.