Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2017
Four finalists are chosen in Altoona’s search for its first full-time fire chief — Jay Bohan, David Daken, Chad Peterson and Mark Schwartz.
10 years ago — 2012
Kenny Chesney earns nine Academy of Country Music Awards nominations, including the top honor of entertainer of the year.
20 years ago — 2002
Gov. Scott McCallum is scheduled to have breakfast during the week with participants in the Chippewa Valley Rally in Madison.
35 years ago — 1987
In his first State of the State speech, Gov. Tommy Thompson calls for a 3½ percent cut in state income tax rates.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.