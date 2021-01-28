5 years ago — 2016
Justin Engum is named girls soccer coach at Chippewa Falls High School; he’ll replace Steve Bengtson, who stepped down after four seasons.
10 years ago — 2011
Gov. Scott Walker promises a gathering of mayors and other local government leaders that any cuts in state aid to their communities and school districts will be paired with relief from pension and health care costs.
20 years ago — 2001
New revenue and a cash balance will leave the state with an additional $1.9 billion to work with in the 2001-03 state budget.
35 years ago — 1986
The death of school teacher Christa McAuliffe aboard the space shuttle Challenger leaves teachers and students nationwide in shock.