5 years ago — 2018
Memorial High School junior Andrew Urlaub, 16, prepares for the World Junior ski jumping championships in Switzerland.
10 years ago — 2013
Chippewa Falls High School freshmen Zach LeDuc, Chase Nelson and Nate Klein will be honored for action they took when a friend fell from a cliff at Irvine Park.
15 years ago — 2008
UW-Eau Claire officials will raise $2 million toward a proposed $6 million upgrade at Hobbs Ice Center.
25 years ago — 1998
Barron County Jail inmates get rowdy after losing television privileges on Super Bowl Sunday.
