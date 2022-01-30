5 years ago — 2017

Junior Payton Dachel surpasses 1,000 career points for the Bloomer boys basketball program.

10 years ago — 2012

Former Democratic legislator Kristen Dexter plans to announce she will challenge GOP state Sen. Terry Moulton in an expected recall election later in the year.

20 years ago — 2002

Iraq denounces President George W. Bush‘s remarks that it is part of an “axis of evil” as “stupid,” and said the United States government is the source of evil in the world.

35 years ago — 1987

The White House says a Senate committee report about the Iran-Contra affair supports President Ronald Reagan‘s version of events.