5 years ago — 2018
The lineup for Rock Fest, which is held near Cadott, will include festival newcomers Disturbed, Incubus, Bush and Black Label Society.
10 years ago — 2013
South Middle School eighth-grader Danielle Pathos wins a top honor in the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets annual student contest.
15 years ago — 2008
Eau Claire’s drop from 37 degrees to 14 below zero is the second largest one-day temperature swing in at least the past 40 years.
25 years ago — 1998
A study shows the Lake Altoona and Lake Eau Claire dams need improvements to comply with safety rules.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.