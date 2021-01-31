5 years ago — 2016
The Hmong Christian Church in Eau Claire launches a fundraising effort to help with an expansion project expected to cost up to $400,000.
10 years ago — 2011
The final price tag for upgrades to Eau Claire school district buildings for an April referendum could top $50 million.
20 years ago — 2001
At a legislative hearing, Chippewa Valley legislators back plans to house state prisoners in a privately built prison in Stanley.
35 years ago — 1986
President Ronald Reagan delivers a eulogy at a memorial service for the seven astronauts who died aboard the space shuttle Challenger.