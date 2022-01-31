5 years ago — 2017

President Donald Trump nominates conservative Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

10 years ago — 2012

Mitt Romney routs Newt Gingrich in the Florida primary to take a major step toward the Republican presidential nomination.

20 years ago — 2002

An 80,000-square-foot shopping center called The Shops at Oakwood is planned near Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire.

35 years ago — 1987

An amendment to a proposal to create a Wisconsin state lottery would prohibit state funds from being used to promote the lottery.