5 years ago — 2016
Chippewa Falls police Chief Wendy Stelter, 54, announces she’ll retire in May after 31 years in law enforcement.
10 years ago — 2011
In his first State of the State speech, Gov. Scott Walker promises to target public employee benefits and Medicaid programs to deal with a $3.2 billion budget shortfall.
20 years ago — 2001
Republican Scott McCallum takes the oath of office as Wisconsin’s 43rd governor and pledges to end the state’s reputation for high taxes.
35 years ago — 1986
Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier, Haiti’s president for life, declares a state of siege as Haitians riot against his rule.