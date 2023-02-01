5 years ago — 2018
The Dunn County sheriff’s office receives telephone calls from around the country complaining about a Feb. 17 Ridgeland festival where activities included a chicken toss and a greased pig chase.
10 years ago — 2013
Mayo Clinic announces it’s seeking more than $500 million in support from the state of Minnesota for economic development projects in the medical center’s hometown of Rochester, Minn.
15 years ago — 2008
Jason Anhorn and Steve Bateman of Eau Claire were members of a three-person team that competed in an international snow sculpture event in San Candido, Italy.
25 years ago — 1998
The new owner of a proposed mine near Crandon says the company will be more open with local residents.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.