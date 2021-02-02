5 years ago — 2016
John Golden, who helped lead Eau Claire Regis to 32 basketball and 11 football victories as a junior and senior, dies in the Twin Cities at the age of 72.
10 years ago — 2011
Hundreds of people in at least 1,500 vehicles are trapped for up to 12 hours overnight on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive during one of the worst snowstorms in the city’s history.
20 years ago — 2001
Evan M. Zimmerman of Luck is arrested in the 2000 Eau Claire murder of Kathleen M. Thompson, his ex-girlfriend.
35 years ago — 1986
Altoona Mayor Jon Erickson pleads no contest to a felony embezzlement charge, raising questions about whether the conviction will prevent him from holding office.