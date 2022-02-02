5 years ago — 2017

Nestle announces plans to add jobs at its Eau Claire manufacturing plant and increase production by 20%.

10 years ago — 2012

Hudson-based Phillips Plastics, which has locations in Eau Claire and Menomonie, changes its name to Phillips-Medisize.

20 years ago — 2002

A federal transportation bill includes $3.7 million for improvements at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

35 years ago — 1987

Patrick Buchanan, President Ronald Reagan‘s communications chief, has resigned.