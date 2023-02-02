5 years ago — 2018
Hotels in Hudson are going for as much as $500 a night and the regional airport in New Richmond is set to cater to more than two dozen private jets as the Super Bowl nears in Minneapolis.
10 years ago — 2013
Houston defensive end and former Badger J.J. Watt earns 49 of 50 votes in being named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.
15 years ago — 2008
About 275 people from across the state attend the Wisconsin Farmers Union convention in Eau Claire.
25 years ago — 1998
A Hayward landmark, the Hayward Inn, is destroyed by fire.
