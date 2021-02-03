5 years ago — 2016
Menomonie’s Mason Stokke and Nate Stanley sign letters of intent to play football, respectively, for the University of Wisconsin and University of Iowa.
10 years ago — 2011
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett agree to a friendly wager on the upcoming Super Bowl between the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
20 years ago — 2001
Former Green Bay Packer Mark Chmura, accused of sexually assaulting a former babysitter at a drunken party, is acquitted of third-degree sexual assault and child enticement.
35 years ago — 1986
Corazon Aquino concludes her campaign against Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos with a massive rally in Manila.