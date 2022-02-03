5 years ago — 2017

Alvin Baldus of Menomonie, a Democrat who served two stints in the state Assembly and six years in Congress, dies at the age of 90.

10 years ago — 2012

Legendary UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball coach Ken Anderson, who had 631 wins over 27 years, will be honored with the dedication of the Zorn Arena court as Ken Anderson Court.

20 years ago — 2002

A funeral is held for a 19-year-old UW-Eau Claire student who died giving birth in a dormitory bathroom; her infant daughter is buried with her.

35 years ago — 1987

A local management group is trying to negotiate an employee buyout of Eau Claire’s Unisys plant, which is slated for closure in March.