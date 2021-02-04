5 years ago — 2016
The closing of Mega Co-op East in Eau Claire also marks the end of more than 50 years with the company for Diane Bell, 77.
10 years ago — 2011
The unemployment rate is sinking at the fastest pace in a half-century, falling to 9% from 9.8% in just two months.
20 years ago — 2001
The state of Wisconsin launches a government website with information about state services and departments called Wisconsin.gov.
35 years ago — 1986
President Ronald Reagan unveils a federal budget for 1987 that slashes many domestic programs to comply with the Gramm-Rudman budget-balancing law.