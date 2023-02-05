5 years ago — 2018
The Dow Jones industrial average plunges more than 1,100 points, the worst loss for stocks in 6½ years.
10 years ago — 2013
Hutchinson Technology Inc. is looking to sell or lease part of its manufacturing plant on Eau Claire’s northwest side as assembly work is moved to a facility in Thailand.
15 years ago — 2008
Eau Claire County is paying almost a third more than the assessed value for some rental properties between the courthouse and the Chippewa River that will be the site of a new jail.
25 years ago — 1998
Lawmakers reject a proposal to make Colby the state’s official cheese.
