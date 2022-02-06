5 years ago — 2017

Nineteen-year-old UW-Eau Claire sophomore Jenna Burchesky will compete in the World Junior Curling Championships in South Korea.

10 years ago — 2012

Local music fans back the decision of Eau Claire-based Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon not to perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

20 years ago — 2002

Two executives from the bankrupt energy company Enron invoke the Fifth Amendment and decline to testify before Congress.

35 years ago — 1987

An Eau Claire policeman resigns after authorities conclude he illegally strip-searched a 19-year-old woman.