5 years ago — 2018
St. Croix Crossing, which is comprised of Randy Lieble, Dan Heike, Jared Hoke and Steve Hardy, takes first place at the Barbershop Harmony Society’s International Midwinter Convention in California.
10 years ago — 2013
Culver’s restaurant owner Gary Theelke is named the Greater Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce 2012 Distinguished Citizen.
15 years ago — 2008
At least 54 people are killed and hundreds are injured by dozens of tornadoes that plow across Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama.
25 years ago — 1998
Amid the Monica Lewinsky scandal, President Bill Clinton vows that he won’t resign.
