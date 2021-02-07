5 years ago — 2016
Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Beyonce anchor the halftime show for the Super Bowl, which saw the Denver Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers 24-10.
10 years ago — 2011
Schools and businesses let out early in Green Bay as thousands of jubilant Packers fans welcome home their heroes the day after a Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
20 years ago — 2001
A U.S. House committee will investigate former President Bill Clinton‘s pardoning of fugitive financier Marc Rich.
35 years ago — 1986
Opposition candidate Corazon Aquino narrowly leads incumbent Ferdinand Marcos in the Philippines’ presidential election.