5 years ago — 2017

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcast personality Terry Bradshaw discusses mental health and other issues before a capacity crowd at The State Theatre in Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2012

To replace the retiring Greg Fahrman, the Altoona school board whittles down the district’s superintendent search to eight potential candidates.

20 years ago — 2002

Chippewa Falls officials tell developers to put subdivisions on hold because of expected state aid cuts.

35 years ago — 1987

Equipment from the Cardinal Corp. factory in Stanley is loaded onto trucks, apparently heading for Tennessee; workers had walked out in November over unpaid wages.